ASG member tiklo sa Sulu

Arestado ng pinagsanib na puwersa ng militar at Philippine National Police ang isang miyembro ng Abu Sayyaf Group sa Sulu.

Sa bisa ng warrant of arrest hinuli si Berhamin Ellih sa Brgy. Capual, Omar, Sulu.

Ayon kay Joint Task Force – Sulu Commander MGen William Gonzales si Ellih ay sangkot sa ASG kidnap-for-ransom group sa ilalim ng napatay na lider na si Alhabsy Misaya.

Dinala ito sa kostudiya ng Omar Municipal Police.

Sinabi naman ni Marine Battalion Landing Team – 8 Commander LtC. Abdulmoel Alamia na naging malaking tulong sa pagtugis sa suspk ang tulong ng mga taumbayan.

“All security forces in Sulu are coordinating to put an end to this threat of terrorism. The military, together with LGUs and the common people of Sulu, continue to implement long-term programs to counter and prevent violent extremism,” sabi naman ni Gonzales. (Kiko Cueto)