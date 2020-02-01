ASF umabot na sa Davao Occidental

UMABOT na sa mga liblib na lugar sa Mindanao ang African Swine Fever (ASF), higit anim na buwan mula nang kumalat ito sa Luzon.

Tinatayang 1,000 baboy ang nangamatay sa ilang barangay ng bayan ng Don Marcelino sa Davao Occidental.

Ikinagulat naman ni dating Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol ang balitang ito.

“Today, I received a frustrating news that an outbreak of the African Swine Fever has been reported in the remote coastal town of Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental. The Department of Agriculture Region XI has confirmed the outbreak. How and why the ASF got to the remote town could not yet be answered,” ayon sa Facebook post ni Piñol.

Ayon pa sa chairman ng Mindanao Development Authority, pupuntahan niya ang bayan ng San Marcelino upang personal na i-assess ang sitwasyon doon.

“I have issued directives calling on the police and military commanders covering the area to join me,” ayon pa sa opisyal.

“We all have to contribute to contain this problem before it spreads,” dagdag pa niya.