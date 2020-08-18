Arum pinapaasa lang si Pacquiao

MAINIT na usapan ang nilulutong Manny Pacquiao-Terence Crawford unification bout.

Puwes, huwag na kayo umasa!

Mismong si Top Rank Promotions CEO Bob Arum ang nagsabing malabo itong mangyri.

“I don’t know whether [the Pacquiao fight] is gonna come to fruition or not come to fruition,” kuwento ni Arum sa IFL TV.

“It’s such conjecture at this point, again, I don’t even have a concrete offer. Nothing at all concrete.”

Mula nang COVID-19 lockdown ay pinapaugong na ni Arum ang posibilidad na laban nina WBA welterweight champion Pacquiao at WBO 147-pound ruler Crawford.

Pero suntok na sa buwan ang labang ito.

Iniisip na ni Arum na ireto na lang kay Crawford sinuman kina Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, Yordenis Ugas at Kell Brook. (Ferdz Delos Santos)