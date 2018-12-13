Arroyo: Kapin 1, 300 ka balaodnon ang naproseso sa Kamara

Gibutyag ni Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo nga adunay kinatibuk-ang 1,361 bills ang naproseso sa House of Representatives samtang 492 ang naaprobahan sukad niadtong Hulyo.

“Since the Third Session of the 17th Congress opened in July this year, as of an hour ago, we’ve already processed about 1,361 bills, approved 492 of those measures,” matud Arroyo sa ilang huling plenary session sa wala pa ang Christmas break.

Matud pa ni Arroyo, sa 492 mga naaprobahan, 95 niini nahimo nang usa ka balaod samtang ang 39 ka balaodnon gipaabot nga mapirmahan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

“We have processed an average of 33 measures per day,” matud niya.

Tumong niyang suportahan ang legacy ni Presidente Duterte.

“My concern is not my legacy as Speaker. My concern is to support President Duterte’s legacy in the year that I have as Speaker,” dugang pa niya.

Human niini gi-adjourn ni Arroyo ang sesyon hangtud sa Enero 14, 2019.