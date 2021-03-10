Army chief hindi kuwalipikado sa posisyon – Lacson

HINDI kuwalipikado si Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. na maging commanding general ng Philippine Army kahit na acting capa­city, ayon kay Senador Panfilo lacson.

Sa pagdinig ng Commission on Appointments, sinabi ni Lacson sa Section 4 ng Republic Act No. 8186 na maliban sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), wala sinumang opisyal ang maitatalaga sa isang pangunahing posisyon kabilang ang command general ng Philippine Army kung kulang sa isang taon ang active service bago ang kanyang mandatory retirement.

“I have nothing against Gen. Faustino. In fact, we confirmed his promotion the last time he was here but you know there is a law,” dagdag pa ng senador.

Paliwanag pa ni Lacson, kahit ang pagtalaga ni Faustino bilang acting capacity ay isa pa ring ‘designation’ – isang termino na aniya’y malinaw na naksaad sa Section 4 ng RA No. 8186.

“Ang sinasabi sa batas no officer should be assigned, designated to the aforementioned key positions—referring to one of them is the commanding general of the Philippine Army—promoted to the rank of brigadier general or commodore or higher if he has less than one year of active service,” dagdag nito. (Dindo Matining)