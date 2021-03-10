Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Army chief hindi kuwalipikado sa posisyon – Lacson

News
By Abante News Online
0 6

HINDI kuwalipikado si Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. na maging commanding general ng Philippine Army kahit na acting capa­city, ayon kay Senador Panfilo lacson.

Sa pagdinig ng Commission on Appointments, sinabi ni Lacson sa Section 4 ng Republic Act No. 8186 na maliban sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), wala sinumang opisyal ang maitatalaga sa isang pangunahing posisyon kabilang ang command general ng Philippine Army kung kulang sa isang taon ang active service bago ang kanyang mandatory retirement.

“I have nothing against Gen. Faustino. In fact, we confirmed his promotion the last time he was here but you know there is a law,” dagdag pa ng senador.

Related Posts

Waste segregation kada barangay hinirit

Holiday ng mga tsuper may pasok

‘Pag bumuhos bakuna: 300K tuturukan kada araw

Paliwanag pa ni Lacson, kahit ang pagtalaga ni Faustino bilang acting capacity ay isa pa ring ‘designation’ – isang termino na aniya’y malinaw na naksaad sa Section 4 ng RA No. 8186.

“Ang sinasabi sa batas no officer should be assigned, designated to the aforementioned key positions—referring to one of them is the commanding general of the Philippine Army—promoted to the rank of brigadier general or commodore or higher if he has less than one year of active service,” dagdag nito. (Dindo Matining)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

‘Bawal kiss, yakap’ kalokohan! PNP war on love target…

Nag-iipon ng ‘pambaon’! Justice lagareng-hapon sa mga kaso

Russia, China sanib-puwersa sa space station

1 of 1,421