Arellano hari sa MM leg ng Balinas Cup
PINAGHARIAN ni NM Robert Arellano ang katatapos na Metro Manila leg 2019 Grandmaster Rosendo Carreon Balinas Jr. Chess Cup “National Executive Chess Grand Prix” na ginanap sa Activity Hall, Second Floor Alphaland Makati Place sa Malugay Street, Makati City.
Lumikom ang dating pambato ng University of Santo Tomas ng five points mula sa four wins at two draws sapat para magkampeon sa six-round Open Class A tournament ( 2000 and above limit rating).
Sinagasaan ni Arellano sina Atty. Melzar Galicia, Florel Cruz, Atty. Cliburn Anthony Orbe, NM Noel Dela Cruz sa penultimate round.
Related Posts
Nakipaghatian ng puntos si Arellano kina Kevin Mirano at IM Angelo Young.
Tumapos si Mirano ng second overall na may 4.5 points mula sa three wins at three draws.
Si Young na natalo kay Atty. Orbe sa second round ay nakisalo sa 3rd hanggang 4th placers kasama si fellow four pointers Stephen Manzanero. (Elech Dawa)