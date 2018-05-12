Arangkada ng piso naudlot ng SC

NAUDLOT ang inaasahang pag-arangkada ng piso kahapon dahil sa pagsipa kay Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno sa Supreme Court (SC).

Sabi ng Bank of Phi­lippine Islands (BPI) chief economist Jun Neri, tumaas dapat ang piso kahapon dahil nagtaas ng interest rate ang Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) noong Huwebes.

“Today, the peso was expected to strengthen because of the rate hike…it may have been thwar­ted by the SC development. Investors particular about the strengths of institutions may find it less attractive to invest in the Philippines,” sabi ni Neri.

Humina ang piso sa P51.95 laban sa dolyar sa pagbukas ng merkado nitong Biyernes, mas mahina kaysa sa P51.80 na closing rate nito noong Huwebes. Bumagsak ito sa P52.21 at nagsara sa P52.19 laban sa dolyar.

Ang kahinaan ng piso bukod pa sa Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law ay isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit tumataas ang presyo ng mga bilihin.

“We believe the impeachment process would have better exhibited the adherence to rule of law that gives confidence to investors and all citizens, but the Supreme Court is the final arbiter of all constitutional issues,” pahayag naman ni Makati Business Club (MBC) executive Director Coco Alcuaz.

Nanawagan din ang MBC kay Pangulong ­Rodrigo Duterte na manati­ling magkaroon ng “high standards” sa pagpili ng mga itatalaga sa hudikatura.