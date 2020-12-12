Arangkada na homemade food delivery service

Nasasabik nang ipatikim ng ‘Sparkle’ ang ilulunsad nilang ‘highly-innovative app and cross a significant milestone’ na ‘food delivery technology’ sa Pilipinas, ngayong December 14, 2020.

Ang Sparkle’s “Homemade to World Class” program ay magbibigay daan para sa pag-aaral at pagsasanay ng mga mga baguhang ‘breed of home-made food sellers’ sa regulasyon at pagsunod sa negosyo, at sa pagpapalawak ng produkto sa merkado.

Layunin ng kumpanya na bumuo ng isang platform na nagbibigay-kasiyahan sa mga pagnanais at kasabikan ng publiko sa mga produktong gawang bahay o homemade products, “lutong bahay”, na magbibigay sa kalusugan, abot kaya, at iba’t ibang lutuin.

“Sparkle definitely offers the best value for your money on Homemade food delivery service while serving as a gateway for fresh and safety-regulated homemade meals. No one can deny that Sparkle will become one of the country’s innovative partner in creating solutions for greater social efficacy for home-based online entrepreneurs..”, pahayag ng kumpanya.

Dito ay mapagkakalooban din ng oportunidad sa negosyo para sa mga lokal na komunidad, mga Pilipino na nawalan ng trabaho, at sa mga nagnanais na kumita sa pamamagitan ng home-made food entrepreneurs.

Nitong nakaraang mga buwan ng pandemya, marami umano ang mga nagsarang restaurants kaya naman nakaisip ang food industry na palakasin ang kanilang home-delivery service upang mabuhay sa ilalim ng new normal.

“Though time efficiency and convenience are key perks in today’s modern age, but are those things worthy of compensating the experience of local food spots and a homecooked meal?”, saad pa ng Sparkle.

“The big question is, how do our long-beloved home-made, specialty and local products actively take part in the currently growing “ Stay at Home” economy? In order to cope with the pandemic that has heavily affected the livelihood of millions of Filipinos everywhere, our fellow countrymen have moved their eyesight and explore the visibly profitable opportunity presented by the online food industry,” ayon pa sa Sparkle.

Sa partikular, ang ‘online business models’ na gumambala sa supermarket at restaurant sectors ay sumang-ayon din sa ‘food industry giants’ sa bagong anyo ng ‘food service’ upang tugunan ang mga nagugutom.

“Furthermore, the rapid-expansion of consumer trust in online buying provides a great opportunity for growth that could benefit both the big and small business through the integration of a great food delivery partner-like Sparkle,” dagdag pa ng kumpanya.