Anyare kay Sister Stella? Vilma binatikos sa pag-akda, pagboto sa ‘Anti Terror Bill’

May mga fan na ang pakiramdam nila ay trinaydor sila ni Rep. Vilma Santos, dahil sa pagsang-ayon nito sa ‘Anti Terror Bill’.

At lalo silang nakaramdam ng ngitngit nang makita na bukod sa pagboto raw ni Ate Vi, lumabas na isa raw pala ito sa mga author.

Lumabas nga sa social media ang mga litrato ng mga kongresista na diumano ay mga principal author ng ‘Anti-Terrorism Bill’. At kasama nga ang larawan ni Cong. Vilma Santos sa kanila.

Makikita rin sa grupo si Cong. Yul Servo, Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo, Rep. Rowena Taduran, Rep. Loren Legarda, Rep. Dan Fernandez, Rep. Camille Villar.

Pero dahil pinakasikat nga si Ate Vi, tila sa kanya na-focus ang atensiyon ng maraming netizen.

Sabi ni Browndrea; “I’m fucking crying caus my Congressperson Vilma Santos, didn’t only vote in favor of Anti-Terror Bill but that she’s also an author. I grew up with her in office. She was my hero when I was a child. Now I feel like that shattered today.”

Say naman niiyaaabanana; “To think that Vilma Santos starred as an activist in the films Dekada ’70 and Sister Stella. Soooo waaaackkk!”

Hirit naman ni jeongsmanager; “So you didn’t learn anything from Sister Stella???”

Siyempre, agad-agad ding naglabas ng pahayag si Ate Vi sa pamamagitan ng anak niyang si Luis Manzano.

“To everyone asking, here’s what my mom said about the anti-terror bill!” tweet ni Luis.

At heto nga ang mensahe umano ni Ate Vi:

“I am not a principal author of House Bill 6875. I’m in favor of it WITH RESERVATIONS. I have concern about the country’s national security policy. I just hope that the law enforcement agencies will implement it in accordance with the Constitution, full respect to human rights and without any abuse whatsoever.”

Pero, tila balewala na sa kanila ang paliwanag na `yon ni Ate Vi, at tila sarado na ang isip nila sa puwede pang sabihin ng mahusay na aktres.

Sabi ni Ronan: “If her reservation is that she’s not sure whether the national security agencies will enforce it “according to the constitution”, the only rational thing to do was:

1- vote no

2- ask for a probe on alleged violations of constitutional rights by said agencies.”

Hirit naman ni Justine Dizon: “She still voted YES, which makes her an ENABLER of fascism and tyranny. When this becomes a law and it gets abused—buhay at kalayaan ng mga tao ang kapalit.

“Vilma Santos played a part in destroying democracy and she will have blood on her hands. That will be her “legacy”.”

Say naman ni Greefenery: “I’m sorry Luis but your mom is still going down on history as one of those who voted yes. This is the vote that defines her.”

Well, mahaba, malawak ang usapin na ito. At sabi nga, abang-abang na lang muna tayo sa mga susunod na eksena.