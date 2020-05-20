Anxiety, pagkainip labanan sa tulong ng Kinetecore

Hindi pa tapos ang laban natin sa 1st wave ng virus ngunit nagdagsaan na ang mga tao sa paglabas as soon as we’re under MECQ guidelines. Kaya naman dinadale tayo ng anxiety at boredom. Ano nga ba ang maaring gawin para labanan ang anxiety, boredom at virus sa panahon ng quarantine?

“The covid-19 is an infectious disease and people who are infected will have respiratory illness. As always, prevention is better than cure! Ways to prevent getting infected is to stay at home, sleep well, eat right, and exercise properly. Lets talk about exercise – lack of it or overdoing it can make a person vulnerable to infection due to the drop of our immune system. Doing the right exercises specific to an individual’s needs and capabilities are best ways to prevent infection, “ ika ni Kale Alvarez, founder ng Kineticore Philippines.

Kaya naman para tulungan ang komunidad sa pandemya, may mga FREE FB Live fitness classes araw-araw ang Kineticore sa lahat.

I-like lamang ang kanilang Facebook Page (http://facebook.com/kineticoreph) para makasali.

Para sa lahat ang kanilang serbisyo —mula sa mga bata hanggang mga senior, may injuries, athletes at non-athletes,” ayo pa sa Lead Sports Scientist ng Gatorade Sports Science Institute, Philippines na si Coach Kale.

Dahil there is no one size fits all program, they also offer one-on-sessions for those who want and need a personalized training program. Led and founded by Kale Alvarez, Certified Strength & Conditioning Coach (Australian Strength & Conditioning Association), sinigurado niyang, just like him, legit and certified coaches and therapists ang members ng Kineticore. Binubuo ng graduates from UP Diliman Sports Science and UST Physical Therapy na May Masters Degrees, Licenses and Certifications from Australia and the U.S. ang Kineticore. Siguradong you are in good hands. Kineticore can prescribe the right exercises and design wellness programs specifically for you.

Tara na, let’s kick anxiety, boredom and covid-19 by exercising. Don’t forget to like Kineticore’s FB page and

IG @kineticoreph . Stay home as much as possible, stay safe and healthy! Namaste!

4.8

Kineticore Philippines

Physical Therapist

Watson 1 Building, 134 Katipunan Avenue, St. Ignatius (across Petron), 1110 Quezon City, Philippines

Send Message