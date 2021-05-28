Antipolo Rep. Acop pumanaw na

Pumanaw si Antipolo City second district Rep. Resurreccion “Dra. Cion” Marrero Acop.

Nakidalamhati ang Kamara de Representantes sa pangunguna ni Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco.

“She will be remembered for her kindness, passion and commitment to selflessly serve the people of the 2nd district of Antipolo City,” saad ng pahayag ng Kamara. “Our heartfelt prayers and sympathies to the family and loved ones she has left behind,…”

Hindi pa isinasapubliko ang sanhi ng pagkamatay ng lady solon.

Siya ay asawa ni dating Antipolo City Rep. Romeo Acop at ina ni Antipolo City Councilor Philip Acop.