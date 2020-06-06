Anti-terror bill sablay sa Konstitusyon

Kinondena nina House Deputy Minority Leader at Bayan Muna Rep. Isagani Zarate at chairman Neri Colmenares ang siningit na probisyon ng Senado ukol sa anti-terrorism bill.

Isa sa pinunto ng Bayan Muna ay ang sinabi ng ilang senador na may mga inimbita umanong opposition group sa nasabing bill ngunit ayon kay Colmenares ay wala pa silang nababalitaan na nakatanggap ng imbitasyon mula sa Senado, at nabigla na lang noong biglang mapasa ang anti-terror bill.

“The Senators claim that they invited genuine oppositors to their Senate hearings on the new terror bill. We would like to know who they invited since we have not heard of any genuine oppositor who claims to have been invited. Many were surprised in fact when the Senators approved the new terror bill last February without even getting inputs from those who oppose it,” ayon kay Colmenares.

Isa pa sa pinagdududahan ng Bayan Muna ay ang muling pagkakabalik ng Section 34 sa nasabing panukalang batas matapos itong tanggalin sa House Committee, ngunit sa bersyon ng Senado ay muli umano itong makikita.

Sa Section 34 ng Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, nakasaad na kapag mahina ang ebidensya sa suspetsang terorista ay pwede umano itong limitahan ang pagbiyahe sa iisang siyudad o munisipalidad, gayundin ang pagpapahintulot ng house arrest.

Paliwanag ni Colmenares, labag ang Sec. 34 sa right to bail sa ilalim ng Article III, Sec. 13 ng 1987 Constitution dahil pwede pa ring makulong sa bahay o munisipalidad ang isang suspek kahit pa nakapagpiyansa na ito.

“Clearly, Sec. 34 violates the right to bail under Article III, Sec. 13 of the 1987 Constitution when it restricted the travel of a person within the municipality where the government filed the case and, worse, allowed the house arrest of a person who has already posted bail. Under the Constitution, bail is a matter of right when the evidence of guilt is not strong. Sec. 34 in fact, encourages the filing of false charges against opponents of government because even if the evidence is weak [because the charges are false and trumped up for example], the accused may still be confined. In fact, the travel restriction is not regulated by any standard or quantum of evidence, since, the Court simply restricts the right to travel of the accused upon the mere “application” of the Prosecution,” ayon pa kay Colmenares.

Sinabi ni Zarate

na ang Sec. 34 ay lumalabag din sa Art. III Sec. 12 ng Constitution kung saan pinagbabawal ang unjust punishment at ang pagbabawal sa isang suspect sa komunikasyon habang nakadetine.(RP)