Anti-hospital deposit law pinabigat ang parusa

Pinirmahan na rin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Republic Act No. 10932 (An Act Strengthening the Anti-Hospital Deposit Law) o batas na nagpapataw ng mas mabigat na parusa o multa sa mga ospital at klinika na tatanggi sa mga pasyenteng walang pandeposito partikular na sa emergency o serious cases.

Inamyendahan nito ang Batas Pambansa Blg. 702 na nagbabawal sa paghingi ng deposito o advance payment para ma-confine o magamot ang isang pasyente sa ospital o klinika.

“Any official, medical practitioner or employee of the hospital or medical clinic who violates the provisions of this act, shall, upon conviction by final judgment be punished by imprisonment of not less than six months and one day but not more than two years and four months, or a fine of not less than, P100,000 but not more than P300,000 or both at the discretion of the court,” ayon sa bagong batas.

“…if such violation was committed pursuant to an established policy of the hospital or clinic or upon instruction of its management, the director or officer of such hospital or clinic responsible for the formulation and implementation of such policy shall upon conviction by final judgment, suffer imprisonment of four to six years or a fine not less than, P500,000 but not more than P1,000,000,000 or both, at the discretion of the court,” nakasaad pa sa probisyon nito.