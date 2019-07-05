Una sa Balita


Año ngadto sa LGU: Ayaw kahadlok sa NPA

Gotambagan sa tagdumala sa Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang mga local government unit (LGUs) nga dili mahadlok sa hulga sa mga teroristang miyembro ng New People’s Army (NPA) human sila gideklarar nga persona non grata sa kagamhanan.

Matud ni DILG Secretary Eduardo Año, kung sahigayun nga makadawat ug hulga ang usa ka LGUgikan sa NPA , ipahibalo dayun sa puwersa sa kagamhanan.

“Huwag tayong papasindak sa kanila. That’s exactly what they want and have been their mission… to sow fear among Filipinos through their illegal acts,” matud ni Año.

