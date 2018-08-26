Anne tutuparin ang pangarap ng mahihirap na magdyowa

Puring-puri ni Robin Padilla si Anne Curtis, dahil sa kabutihan ng puso ng misis ni Erwan Heussaff.

Ang bongga nga ni Anne dahil tutuparin niya ang pangarap ng mga magdyodyowa (depende kaya sa kung ilan ang mananalo o mapipili ng team niya?) na mahigit sampung taon nang nagsasama, pero hindi pa kasal.

“Special announcement from myself and my foundation @dreammachineph. As a way of giving back I want to share love and ce­lebrate LOVE. This is for couples of 10 years or more who have always wanted to get married but never had the chance to. If this is you, here’s how you can have your dream wedding…

Answer a form on our website at www.dreammachine.ph.

2. Share your love story.

3. Like & Follow our social media pages on facebook, instagram, and twitter.

4. Post your entry on your own social media accounts.

5. Deadline of submission is September 7. Announcement of blessed dreamer is September 14, 2018.

I can’t wait to read all your beautiful love stories!” sey ni Anne.

Ni-repost nga ni Robin ang announcement na ‘yon ni Anne. At yes, libo-libo agad ang nagha­hangad na sumali.

Ganun pala karaming magdyodyowa ang nagsasama na nang mahigit sampung taon, pero hindi pa rin kasal, ha!

***

Zoo curator sa Las Piñas tinanghal na bayani

Ngayong hapon sa Amazing Earth, dadalhin tayo ni Dingdong Dantes saisang amazing adventures across the nation and around the world with stories from the award-winning BBC nature documentary, Planet Earth II.

Imagine, ang Langur monkey ay makikipagpatayan sa 15 intruders in his Jodhpur, India territory in ‘Isa Laban sa Labinlima’.

Ang Peregrine Falcons ay ipakikita kung paano sila naka-adjust New York scene in ‘Hari ng Himpapawid!’

Ang leopard naman ay ide-demonstrate kung paano dapat maging hari laban sa mga pigs sa Mumbai, India sa ‘Pusang Kalye!’

At sa Birds of the Same Feather, a million starlings take flight in the Roman skies.

Samantala, sa Las Piñas Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPP-CHEA), another Amazing Earth hero, zoo curator Noel Rafael of Avilon zoo, discusses with Dingdong the crucial role zoos play in nature awareness and conservation.

In the animated trivia segment, be astounded with our very own Giant Golden Crowned Flying Fox, a rare megabat that can see well unlike other bats.

Directed by Rico Gutierrez, ang Amazing Earth ay napapanood tuwing Sunday after ‘24 Oras Weekend’.

***

Kylie, Sanya, Gabbi dinurog si Waleylang

Sina Kylie Padilla, Sanya Lopez, Gabbi Garcia, at Andre Paras pa rin ang mga bida sa Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko ngayong gabi.

Malalaman na nga ng ‘Witchikels’ na si Kagawad Maria ang kanilang tunay na ina. At dinala nga nila ang kanilang ina na si Maria sa bahay ng kanilang ama, si Willard. Pero, naloka sila dahil wala nga ang kanilang ama. Nalaman nila na ang kanilang ama ay na kay Waleylang. Gusto nilang iligtas ang kanilang ama mula kay Waleylang, pero Willard is back to being under Waleylang’s spell.

Naibalik nila sa katinuan ang kanilang ama. Hindi nga pumayag ang Witchikels na mapahamak ang kanilang ama.

At sa huli, ang locket ni Maria ang nagligtas sa kanilang lahat. Waleylang quickly vanishes into thin air.

Naging masaya ang mga magulang ng Witchikels. At siyempre, masaya sina Alice, Elvis, Moira, Jorrel and Metring para sa Witchikels. Through their story, Lola Goreng teaches the kids and Metring the power of true and pure love. Metring also reflects on her learning that she should be accepting of others even if they are different from her. Just like the Witchikels who worked together for their family’s sake, despite their distinct differences from one other.