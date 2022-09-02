Anne, Piolo, Donny, Ian, Jericho pasabog eksena sa S’pore

Ang bongga naman nina Anne Curtis, Piolo Pascual, Donny Pangilinan, Ian Veneracion, Jericho Rosales, dahil inimbitahan sila para dumalo sa event ng Prime Video, ang Gala Premiere ng highly anticipated series, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ last September 1, na ginanap sa Flower Dome in Singapore.

Imagine more than 200 guest ang nag-attend, na ang iba ay mga sikat na artista rin sa Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, siyempre Pilipinas. At siyempre, si Erika North, Director ng Prime Video.

Nauna na ngang napanood nina Anne, Piolo, atbp., ang first 2 episodes ng series. Mapapanood na sa Prime Video ang ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ simula September 2 sa mahigit 240 bansa.

Mula sa Indonesia ay dumalo sina Arief Muhammad, Chicco Jerikho, Febby Rastanty, Iqbaal Ramadhan, Jerome Polin, Mikha Tambayong, Nana Mirdad.

Sa Pilipinas ay kasama rin sina, Karylle, Yael Yuzon.

Mula sa Singapore naman sina Eswari Gunasagar, Nurul Aini, Pierre Png, Sonia Chew.

From Thailand naman ay sina Ananda Everingham, Baifern Pimchanok Luesvisadpaibul, Chutavuth Pattarakampol, Mario Maurer, Monchanok Saengchaipiangpen, Neng Sarun Naraprasertkul, Prin Suparat.

Ang The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Series’ kuwento ng mga heroic legend of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay and stars a celebrated cast led by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. (Dondon Sermino)