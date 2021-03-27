Anne ibibigay P1.8M sa mga batang gutom

Nakalikom nang mahigit P1.8 million si Anne Curtis sa ni-launch nila ng mister niyang si Erwan Heussaff na fundraiser through UNICEF.

Ang mapupuntahan ng nalikom nilang donasyon ay para matulungan ang maraming vulnerable babies para sa kanilang proper health care and nutrition.

Sinimulan nila ang fundraiser bago mag-turn one-year old ang baby girl nilang si Dahlia Amelie. Nagsimula ito sa 800,000 pesos sa crowdfunding page hanggang sa lumobo na ito to 1.8 million mula February 2 to March 15.

“All donations will go towards improving children’s access to health and nutrition services in their first 1,000 days of life. These programs include providing ready-to-use therapeutic food for malnourished children, enabling pregnant women to get better access to prenatal care, nutrition and breastfeeding counseling, and much more,” sey ni Erwan.

Nagpasalamat naman si Anne sa lahat ng nag-donate sa kanilang fundraiser.

“Thank you so much to everyone who donated to our Dahlia Turns 1 birthday fundraiser! With what we raised, malnourished children can get access to life-saving treatment, more mothers will learn about breastfeeding, and the importance of immunization at the right time, both of which can protect babies and children from life-threatening diseases.

“I try to read all of your messages and it just melts my heart! I hope to gather all these stories so that Dahlia can read it someday. We’re all experiencing the ‘new normal’ in different ways and I feel that now more than ever, love and kindness can help us through these difficult times. I see and feel all the love from so many people, not just for my family, but for all the Filipino children we are able to help through UNICEF.” (Ruel Mendoza)