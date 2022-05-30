Anji wagi ng P2M: Bianca todo iyak sa PBB big night

Si Anji Salvacion ang tinanghal na big winner ng “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10’. Landslide ang pagkapanalo ni Anji matapos humakot ng 40.42% ng combined votes at inuwi niya ang grand prize na P2M.

Nilampaso nga niya sina Brenda, Isabel, Samantha, Rob.

Kaya naman halos maglumpasay sa tuwa si Anji, na natupad ang pangarap niyang maging big winner.

Anyway, maliban kay Anji, naging standout din sa big night ang main host na si Bianca Gonzalez na nakitang naiyak at niyakap ang co-host niyang si Robi Domingo matapos ang kanyang huling spiel.

“After 10 seasons throughout almost 17 years, to see people still go all the way to have their picture taken at the PBB House, to see thousands of aspiring housemates every audition… the feeling never gets old. Forever grateful and honored to be part of this,” sabi ni Bianca.

Dahil dito, hindi naman maiwasan ng mga manonood na ma-touch sa ginawa ni Bianca on stage, lalo na’t damang-dama nila ang pinagdaanan niya sa buong run ng “PBB Kumunity Season 10.”

“Job well done Ate B! I noticed you cried and hugged @robertmarion right after the show, and I get it… two thumbs up for all of you guys!” sey ni Twitter user @iamchicob.

“Omg literally naluha ako sa part na niyakap mo si Robi Ms. @iamsuperbianca. You really make it for this season. Super deserve!” tweet ng isa pang netizen.

Hangang-hanga ang mga netizen sa social media sa ipinamalas na hosting skills ni Bianca, lalo na’t ito ang first time niya na maging lead host ng “PBB” Big Night.

“Proud of you Ma’am @iamsuperbianca! You really did a great job being the main host of PBB. Yesterday night is a big night, yow, shot puno, cheers!” tweet ni @sulli_jilrin.

“And to the best host @iamsuperbianca, congratulations! Hindi mo lang po naitawid ang season na to, nagawa mo siya ng napaka husay at buong puso,” sabi ng netizen. (Dondon Sermino)