Angelina Jolie nagpakasal sa British billionaire

Kung paniniwalaan ang mga bulung-bulungan sa Hollywood ngayon,­ in-love daw ngayon ang aktres­ na si Angelina Jolie sa isang British billionaire at may balak na raw silang magpakasal.

Ayon pa sa website ng New Idea, nagkaroon daw ng isang secret ceremony sina Jolie at ang kanyang mystery man para maselyuhan na ang commitment nila sa isa’t isa.

“Ange’s new man has been desperate to prove his love and devotion to her and so suggested they have a ‘wedding ceremony’ last weekend.

“She was very cagey Hollywood actress has cause on the details but said it was a beautiful day, where they affirmed their love for one another in front of a celebrant and declared their commitment to each other,” sey ng isang source.

Dagdag pa ng source: “All the kids were there – and while it was a little hard for them to understand with the split from Brad still being so raw, Maddox and Pax especially were excited to see their mum so happy again. It took place at her new man’s LA mansion, in a garden surrounded by white flowers­ – Ange’s favourite.”

Wala pang opisyal na sagot ang representative ni Jolie sa kumalat na information na ito.