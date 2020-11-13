Tinawag ng fan ni Angel Locsin na may Twitter account na Serenity @MissMcVirgin ang atensiyon ng mga netizen dahil sa isang item na nakita umano niya sa Facebook.

“Nakita ko lang sa FB. When it comes to test construction, a teacher mus be responsible in designing such questions that involve situational analysis. You, as a model teacher to your students, can always use fictitious names. Namamersonal ka ba kay Angel Locsin?” tweet niya.

Ang rason nga kasi, may lumabas daw na module sa subject na Physical Education na kung saan ay ginamit daw si Angel sa isang sitwasyon.

SITUATION: “Angel Locsin is an obese person. She, together with Coco Martin eats fatty and sweet food in Mang Inasal fast food restaurant most of the time. In her house, she always watching television and does not have any physical activities.”

QUESTIONS: (5 pts each)

1…What do you think will happen to Angel if she continues her lifestyle?

2…How do lifestyle affects the health of an individual?

Inilakip din niya sa tweet niya ang letter head na mula raw `yon sa Occidental Mindoro.

Habang sinusulat ko ito ay walang detalye o mensahe mula sa School Division of Occidental Mindoro, kung may katotohanan ba talaga ito.

Bukas ang pahina ng Abante para sa pahayag ng Schools Division of Occidental Mindoro (Dondon Sermino)