Angel Locsin, plakda sa floor nang makita sina Ate Vi at Luis Manzano?

Maraming salamat po #edukcircleawards for the Best Actress in a Single Drama Performance recognition para po sa aking pag ganap sa MMK's Kotse-Kotsehan episode ☺️ napa-dive at slide ako sa floor sa happiness (literal)!😄 sa mga nakakita, apir haha!🙋🖐🏻😂 . I would like to thank ABS-CBN, Tita Malou Santos, Ma'am Charo, Star Creatives, & MMK family for the trust & opportunity and for creating shows that reflect significant issues in our society and to our wonderful director Dado Lumibao, for creating such a collaborative and beautiful atmosphere on set and for trusting my instinct as an actor. To @thegloriousmakeup na pumayag mag segue from La Luna Sangre to MMK kahit tulala na sa antok hindi lang ako maiwan, I love you!😄 To the viewers, co actors, and story senders, THANK YOU!😘

