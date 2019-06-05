Angayang malipay sila! LGBT community dili angayang ma-offend ni Duterte – Panelo
Kung si Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo ang pangutan-on dili angayang ma-offend ang LGBT community sa gihimong pahayag ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga naayo siya sa pagka mahuyang.
Matud ni Panelo, nga angayang malipay kini sa pamahayag sa Presidente.
“Pero I don’t think that was … I don’t know—I don’t know if it should offend them. Bakit mao-offend ang gay community? Dapat matutuwa sila,” matud sa Presidential Spokesperson.
