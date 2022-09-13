Angara suporta sa Gilas Pilipinas

SUPORTADO ni Senador Sonny Angara ang naturalization ng mga import na sina Justin Brownlee at Cameron Oliver para mapalakas pa ang Gilas Pilipinas na lumalahok sa mga international basketball competition.

Handa si Angara, chairman ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), na magsumite ng bill upang ilaban ang naturalisasyon ng mga nasabing import.

“We have a very unique opportunity to shine before a worldwide audience when we host the FIBA World Cup in August next year. As hosts we have already qualified for the prestigious tournament and we have a solid foundation for our Gilas Pilipinas squad,” ani Angara.

“Having naturalized players with the caliber of Brownlee, who has won multiple championships in the PBA and ranks among the highest scoring imports in the league’s history, and Oliver, a prolific scorer who has played in various leagues, including the NBA, will provide a major boost to Gilas Pilipinas as it faces off with the best in the world.”

Matatandaan na naunang isinulong ni Angara ang naturalization nina Andray Blatche at Ange Kouame, na kapwa naglaro sa Philippine national men’s basketball team.

Nauna rito sa 17th Congress, isinulong na ng mga senador na sina Joel Villanueva at JV ejercito ang naturalization ni Brownlee ngunit nabigo itong makablik ng bansa bunsod ng pandemya.

“I am one with my colleagues, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Committee on Sports chairman Sen. Bong Go, and Committee on Justice chairman Sen. Francis Tolentino in supporting any and all efforts to help our Gilas Pilipinas team in regaining the Philippines’ place among the world’s best in our beloved sport of basketball,” aniya. (Annie Abad)