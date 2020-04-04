Angara sa mga LGU: Magpasa ng ordinansa laban sa diskriminasyon sa frontliners

Hinikayat ni Senador Sonny Angara ang mga local government unit na magpasa ng ordinansa upang maipagbawal ang diskriminasyon sa mga frontliner gayundin sa mga taong iniimbestigahan at minomonitor sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Inungkat ito ni Angara dahil patuloy pa rin ang diskriminasyon sa mga frontliner sa kabila ng apela at babala ng mga opisyal ng gobyerno.

“We must protect our health workers, all of our frontliners during this period of COVID-19. Every day they are risking their lives to care for all of those who are in need of medical attention. The challenges that they face today are overwhelming. For the sacrifices they are making to keep us safe and protected, I have nothing but respect for them,” saad ng senador.

“On our part as policymakers, we should do our part by coming up with measures to protect them especially during this critical period. Acts of discrimination have no place in our society,”dagdag pa niya.

Ilang LGU na ang nagpasa ng ordinansa upang ipagbawal ang diskriminasyon sa mga frontliner tulad ng lungsod ng Cebu at Maynila.

Noong nakaraang linggo, isang health worker sa Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat ang binuhusan ng bleach ng mga tambay dahil sa suspetsa na COVID carrier ito. Kahapon naman, isang driver ng ambulansiya ang binaril ng kanyang kapitbahay sa takot na may virus ang sasakyan.

“The Philippine National Police is already on the lookout for these acts of cruelty against our frontliners. Our local government units should also do its part by coming out with ordinances to protect them,” ani ni Angara.

Si Angara ay may nakabinbin na panukala sa Senado, ang Senate Bill No. 137 o ang Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Act of 2019, upang ipagbawal ang lahat ng uri ng diskriminasyon sa bansa.