Angara gumaling sa COVID

Matapos ang ilang araw sa ospital, nakauwi na rin sa kanyang tahanan si Senador Sonny Angara matapos mag-negatibo na sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“After several days in the ER and the covid wing my doctors finally sent me home today– negative for the virus and pneumonia free,” pahayag ni Angara sa Facebook page.

Naghayag naman ng pasasalamat ang senador sa kanyang pamilya at mga kaibigan na nagdasal para sa kanyang agarang paggaling.

“Big big thanks to my doctors and nurses for taking care of me and to my family, loved ones, friends for all the prayers, letters and food that you sent,” sabi ni Angara.

Si Angara ang ikatlong senador na nagpositibo sa COVID-19 matapos sina Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri at Senador Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel na parehong naka-quarantine ngayon.

Pinasalamatan din ng husto ni Angara ang mga doktor at nurse na itinuring niyang “real heroes” dahil sa walang humpay na pag-aalaga sa kanya hanggang sa tuluyang gumalit sa nasabing sakit.

“Am truly grateful for the gift of life and even more so now for those at the front lines who safeguard our lives and protect our society,” ani Angara.

“I met nurses and doctors who don’t go home anymore, some even doing double duty in other hospitals. They truly truly are REAL HEROES,” sambit pa nito.

Ikinagalak ng senador na nakauwi na siya sa kanilang tahanan lalo na magdiriwang ng kaarawan ang anak niyang lalaki.

“I will be at home with my son when he celebrates his bday this weekend but many of our health workers will not make it home as a measure of protection for their families,” ayon kay Angara.

“Salamat po and godbless everyone. Hope everyone is safe at home,” dugtong pa nito. (Dindo Matining)