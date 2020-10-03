Andrea pinag-agawan nina Paolo, Benjamin

Ngayong October 5, sina Andrea Torres, Yasmien Kurdi, Benjamin Alves at Paolo Contis naman ang bibida sa unique drama anthology na ‘I Can See You: The Promise’ ng GMA Network.

Siyempre, sumabak sa matinding precautionary measures ang cast at crew.

“Trust your network and production team dahil pinaghahandaan nila ang lahat. Actually, na-enjoy namin ‘yung taping namin. Umuwi kaming masaya hanggang ngayon, looking forward na ako sa next kong work,” sabi ni Andrea.

Samantalang si Yasmien naman ay humanga nang husto kay Paolo for lightening up the mood on set.

“Kapag katrabaho mo si Kuya Paolo, sobrang gaan ng trabaho. Dahil pinapa-lighten up niya ‘yung mood ng lahat ng tao sa set including ‘yung production and staff,” sey niya.

“Dahil ako ‘yung parang ‘senior’ dito, I bring food and check on everyone. More than anything else, I want the set to be happy,” sabi naman ni Paolo.

Umiikot ang kuwento sa biyudo na si Frank (Paolo), na ang misis na si Clarisse (Yasmien) ay namatay sa aksidente. Nagka-interes si Frank sa jowa ni Jude (Benjamin) na si Ivy (Andrea), aspiring artist who is willing to do anything to take her family out of poverty.

As Ivy starts to exhibit certain characteristics of Clarisse, will Frank be able to see Ivy for who she is or will he continue to hold on to the spirit of his deceased wife?

Ang ‘I Can See You: The Promise’ ay dinirek ni Zig Dulay. (Dondon Sermino)