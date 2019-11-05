Andi ‘di na gimikera, lasenggera

Malaki ang nabago kay Andi Eigenmann simula noong maging isang nanay na siya. Kung dati-rati raw ay madali siyang mayayang lumabas at maglakwatsa o uminom ng kanyang mga kaibigan, ngayon daw ay tine-turn down na niya ang mga imbitasyon na iyon dahil priority raw niya ang kanyang mga anak.

Habang mga bata pa raw sina Ellie at Lilo, gusto niyang makasama ang mga ito parati at walang quality time na masasayang.

Heto ang bahagi ng post ni Andi sa Instagram:

“I can’t believe I turned it to that friend who is difficult to make plans with (emoticon) having no help, activities for us have been so limited. So many new spots to check out here on the island, and waves to surf (hehe), but most days are spent just around our area. By the beach or at home. Ellie has made friends within our neighborhood and likes to be with them during the day, and well, Lilo is 3 months old. No complaints though!

“Besides, I will never get tired of these two! Life feels wonderful enough to have them. Gone are the days of major FOMO.”

Para kay Andi, masyado na raw mabilis ang panahon at sa isang iglap lang ay mabilis na lumaki ang mga anak niya. Wala raw siyang gustong ma-miss sa mga nagaganap sa buhay ng kanyang mga anak.

“I feel like I slept for an entire year because for some reason, I woke up today and my babies got huge! Lilo is 11 weeks old today, and well, Ellie just keeps growing by the minute.

“Anyway, Mornings at home always get more fun when Ellie has just gotten back from her dad’s. Because we are more excited to hear from each other than usual.

“I hope she takes that with her till she grows older. Specially when she becomes a teen! Because I will never get tired of listening to her. I’d always be interested in knowing what goes on in her mind, and in her life. Whether or not it’d be something I can relate to. I hope it will be the same with Lilo too. I love how I made instant bestfriends just by giving birth.” (Ruel Mendoza)