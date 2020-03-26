Anak nina Gretchen, Tony Boy sobrang tipid ang pagkain sa US

Natutunan ng anak ni Gretchen Barretto na si Dominique Cojuangco ang magtipid at pagkaingatan ang rasyon niyang pagkain habang on lockdown dahil sa COVID-19 ang San Francisco, California.

Sa kanyang Instagram, nagkuwento si Dominique ng kanyang kalagayan ngayon at sa mga nangyayari sa mga tao kunsaan siya nakatira ngayon.

Importante raw ang hindi maging wasteful sa pagkain, pero hindi rin daw tama ang mag-hoard ka ng supplies.

“Been on lockdown for ten days now – working at home and drinking lots of vitamins. This type of self-care is not available to everyone. I’ve been rationing my food as much as possible, but this is some people’s reality everyday. I hope that everyone’s taking the same precautions when it comes to not being wasteful, and not hoarding. As much as we can, let’s be grateful for what we have. I’m praying for all those in hospital beds, with sick loved-ones, and those that feel lonely & scared at this time,” caption pa niya. (Ruel Mendoza)