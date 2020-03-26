Una sa Balita


Anak nina Gretchen, Tony Boy sobrang tipid ang pagkain sa US

0 65

Natutunan ng anak ni Gretchen Barretto na si Dominique Cojuangco ang magtipid at pagkaingatan ang rasyon niyang pagkain habang on lockdown dahil sa COVID-19 ang San Francisco, California.

Sa kanyang Instagram, nagkuwento si Dominique ng kanyang kalagayan ngayon at sa mga nangyayari sa mga tao kunsaan siya nakatira ngayon.

Related Posts

Catriona Gray humingi ng tulong para sa mga taga-Smokey…

Anne, Vice, Vhong, Jhong live na napanood sa It’s Showtime

Ellen Adarna nanigas ang katawan, hindi makahinga

Importante raw ang hindi maging wasteful sa pagkain, pero hindi rin daw tama ang mag-hoard ka ng supplies.

“Been on lockdown for ten days now – working at home and drinking lots of vitamins. This type of self-care is not available to everyone. I’ve been rationing my food as much as possible, but this is some people’s reality everyday. I hope that everyone’s taking the same precautions when it comes to not being wasteful, and not hoarding. As much as we can, let’s be grateful for what we have. I’m praying for all those in hospital beds, with sick loved-ones, and those that feel lonely & scared at this time,” caption pa niya. (Ruel Mendoza)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More