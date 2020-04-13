Anak ni RSA na si Jomar pumanaw

MAAGANG pumanaw ang anak ni San Miguel Corporation majority owner Ramon S. Ang na si Jomar Ang.

Nasawi si Jomar na isa ring atleta sa edad lang na 26.

Kinumpirma ito nina Ramon at Tessie Ang sa CNN Ph.

“Our beloved son, Jomar, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. It has been a painful experience, but we have been comforted by the expression of love and sympathy sent to us in so many ways,” ani RSA

Kasabay nito ay pinasalamatan ng pamilya Ang ang lahat ng sumuporta sa kanila at nakiramay sa oras ng pagdadalamhati.

“We appreciate all the kind thoughts and prayers. Thank you for being with us during this difficult time. While we know that many of you who kept him in your thoughts would have wanted to attend his funeral, we decided it was best to have a private service to celebrate his life on Easter Sunday,” hirit pa niya.

Inilarawan pa ng magkabiyak na ang yumaong supling, kung gaano ito karesponsable at kabuting anak, kapatid at kaibigan.

“Jomar was a dutiful, loving, and kind-hearted son, brother, and a loyal and dedicated friend to many. He was a source of great joy to us and we are truly blessed to have had his love and presence in our lives. We know in our hearts that he is in a much better place now,” dagdag ni Ang.

Na-confine si Jomar noong January 11 sa St. Lukes Medical Center. Hindi nabanggit sa ang kinamatay niya.

Kabilang si Jomar sa Ateneo judo team. Nakahiligan rin niya at kapatid na si Jacob ang pro-karting.

Nagkamada rin siya ng titulo bilang overall champion sa Asian Karting Championship sa Formula 125 seniors Open at x30 SR Division. (Aivan Denzel Episcope)