Amoy ni Daniel pampakalma ni Kathryn

Agaw-eksena talaga ang pagbahagi ni Kathryn Bernardo ng kanyang matamis na pasasalamat sa kanyang boyfriend at on-screen partner na si Daniel Padilla sa Instagram.

Kinuwento ni Kathryn ang kanyang hirap o challenge na pinagdaanan habang ginagawa ang pelikula at naroon pa rin si Daniel para sa kanya sa kabila ng distansya nilang dalawa.

Inihayag pa ng aktres kung gaano niya na-appreciate ang kanyang boyfriend na nagpapasigla sa kanya kapag nalulungkot siya dala ng karakter niya bilang “Joy”.

“There is one person I wasn’t able to mention—and he deserves this ENTIRE post. This person was not only my source of inspiration while I was filming the movie. He was my support system, my rock, my strength. We were hundreds of miles away from each other but not once did he make me feel alone. There were times I almost gave up—I felt exhausted, drained, and too lonely as I was too immersed in the character of Joy. It was one of the hardest things I’ve experienced both on and off cam,” pahayag ni Kathryn kalakip ang compilation ng litrato nilang dalawa ni Daniel noong panahon na magka-video call sila.

Palagay pa nga ng mga fan ay emosyonal si Kath habang sinusulat ang appreciation post para kay Daniel.

“But this guy, he kept me going. These are just some of the photos we sent each other every day—just random silly selfies, but they kept me going. I had a pillow with his t-shirt and scent on, which I hugged every night and every time I felt like crying. I know it sounds a bit childish, but that also kept me going. DJ, my love, YOU KEPT ME GOING,” sey pa ng aktres.

“Since day one, you were my biggest supporter and my number one cheerleader. I know how hard it was for you to let go of my hand, but despite that you still allowed me to fly. You know how scared I was being away from you too, but you stayed strong for the both of us. You kept reminding me, ‘Kaya mo yan, mahal. Konti nalang!’ You never gave up, you never gave me a reason to doubt myself or us. So to be honest, ‘thank you’ is not enough to cover everything I feel—because it was your love that made all of this possible. I hope I made you proud, my love. I couldn’t have done this without you by my side. Your success is mine; my success is yours,” dagdag pa ni Kathryn.

Hindi lamang mga fan ang natamisan sa KathNiel, maski ang mga kapwa artista nila ay hindi naitago ang kanilang kilig sa naging pahayag ni Kathryn. (Athena Yap)