Ambag ng Homonhon sa biyahe ni Magellan, ginunita

Sinapubliko ng National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) at National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) ang historical marker na kumikilala sa naging ambag ng Homonhon Island sa unang circumnavigation o paglalakbay paikot sa mundo, limang siglo na ang nakararaan.

Bahagi itong serye ng mga event para sa ika-500 anibersaryo ng paglalakbay ni Ferdinand Magellan at Sebastian Elcano.

Sa kanyang talumpati nitong Miyerkoles, binahagi ni Dr. Rene Escalante, NHCP chairperson at NQC Executive Director, ang kahalagahan ng Homonhon Island sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas.

“On March 16, 1521, our ancestors from Suluan already saw their ships. The following day, March 17, 1521, these unfortunate foreigners landed in Homonhon, unconscious how sacred the land was, and enjoyed the freshwater there, a wild boar, and, most likely, fruits. Then the next day, March 18, 1521, our ancestors landed in Homomhon with their grandly decked chief and signaled friendship.”

Dagdag niya, “Magellan thought these people from Suluan would attack them. They could not understand each other at first yet our ancestors understood the language of humanity. Pigafetta may not have captured the nuance of this gesture and the symbolism of Homonhon to our ancestors, but what our ancestors exhibited is typically Filipino.”

Sabi pa ni Escalante, pinatunayan umano ng ating mga ninuno ang katangiang Pinoy na pakikipagkapwa, “It’s a uniquely Filipino value worthy of celebration this 2021 Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines—and it all happened here in Homonhon.”

Magsisilbi umano ang marker bilang paalala sa pakikipagkaibigan at aw ana pinakita ng mga Pilipino sa mga Kastila 500 taon na ang nakaraan. Ito rin ang pangalawa sa 34 marker na nakatakdang buksan sa publiko.

Nilagay ng NHCP at NQC ang unang marker para sa Suluan sa bayan ng Guiuan, Easter Samar.