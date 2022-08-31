Alyssa matindi hirap sa dengue

IBINAHAGI ni volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez ang mga larawan ng kanyang kondisyon habang nasa ospital Miyerkoles kung saan patuloy siyang nagpapagaling matapos tamaan ng dengue noong Agosto 19.

Sa kanyang Instagram post, sinabi ni Valdez na nakaranas siya ng lagnat, pananakit ng katawan, at sakit ng ulo na naging dahilan para mawalan siya ng gana.

“Few days ago I was supposed to go to Germany to attend an event for Allianz then play for the AVC afterwards. Unfortunately, i tested positive for dengue. The first few days were so bad, had a high fever, body pain and headache. I wasn’t able to eat and drink anything,” sabi nito.

“After 6 days, thankfully my fever went down, but my platelet count continued to drop dangerously to 37. I then experienced some complications like bleeding and a swollen liver,” ayon sa tinaguriang The Phenom na si Valdez.

“It was at this point that my doctors decided to admit me in the hospital with some initial discussions of a blood transfusion. My first few hours in the hospital was very crucial. Waited for all the lab results and thankfully my doctors decided not to push through with the transfusion. Thank God everything slowly got better!,” sabi nito.

“I’ll also have my last few lab test soon too. I am on the road to a full recovery. Thank you for all the prayers. I just wanna say thanks to my family for taking good care of me.Truly, i have confidence in tomorrow. Pls do take care everyone and I’ll see you all soon,” sabi pa nito. (Lito Oredo)