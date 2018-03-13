Alvarez nambabraso sa divorce bill

Iginiit ni House Speaker Pantaleon ‘Bebot’ Alvarez na dapat nang ipasa ang panukalang batas na nagsusulong ng annulment at dissolution of marriage.

Ipinaliwanag nito na pareho namang may annulment process para sa korte at maging sa Simbahang Katolika.

“But grounds must exist, prior to or during the marriage. In the petition for annulment, the marriage is void, with the presumption that it is as if there was no marriage at all,” pahayag ni Alvarez.

Sa legal separation aniya ay pinahihintulutan ang mag-asawa na maghiwalay pero hindi pinapayagan na muling mag-asawa.

“The marriage still exists,” ani Alvarez.

Ipinunto nito na sa kaso ng dissolution of marriage o diborsyo ay mayroong grounds pagkatapos ng kasal.

“Let’s face it, not all marriages are made in heaven, there are marriages beset by problems that have an adverse effect on their children. We must recognize the reality that not everyone is happy with their marriage.

We should give them a break. We want to see the smiles of our people rather than their tears,” paliwanag ni Alvarez.

Muli ring iginiit ni Alvarez na dapat maunawaan ng Simbahang Katolika ang kanilang posisyon tungkol sa usapin na ito.

“The Church should respect our stand. The go­vernment has an obligation to all the people. The obligation of the Church is to look after their members. If the Church doesn’t want divorce, then they should preach that to their flock. They should not impose their stand on people who belong to other churches and who support divorce,” giit pa ni Alvarez.