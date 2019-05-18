Una sa Balita


Alvarez gustong makig-uli ni Mayor Sara

By jess campos

MANILA – Giingong gustong makug-li sa kabubut-on si kanhi House Speaker Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez sa iyang kanhi nga gikaaway nga si Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Gihimo ni Alvarez ang pamahayag human subling nga kongresista sa unang distrito sa Davao del Norte sa bag-o lang nahuman nga midterm elections.

Matud ni Alvarez, giingong andam siyang mopaubos ug tapuson ang ilang panagbingkil tali sa presidential daughter.

“I offer my hand in peace to heal our deep and divisive wounds,” matud ni Alvarez.

“Borrowing the words of a statesman from an era long past: A house divided against itself cannot stand… though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. We are not enemies, but friends. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature,” dugang pamahayag sa kongresista.

