Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Alunan kay Yap: Ilantad mo ’emisaryo’ ng ABS-CBN!

News
By Abante News Online
0 79

sdc

Ayon kay dating DILG Secretary Raffy Alunan, dapat ibunyag ni ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Eric Yap ang umano’y emisaryo ng ABS-CBN na nanunuhol dito kundi isa lang itong black propaganda.

“Divulge who it was that you alleged was trying to bribe you. Why did you choose not to disclose that person’s identity?” usisa ni Alunan sa Facebook ngayong Huwebes.

“You’re a congressman. You’re expected to be lawful. Do not hide the identity of the alleged wrongdoer. Otherwise, your declaration is worthless and mere black propaganda,” aniya pa.

Related Posts

Palasyo nagtalaga ng bagong pinuno ng Philippine Commission…

Petisyon sa health record ni Duterte, binasura ng SC

Pamilya sa Malacanang complex nagpositibo sa COVID

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Pinuwersa ni Zamora? Mga guard sa Greenhills sisibakin…

Couple backriding pwede na – Año

Mga bus umalalay sa tigil biyahe ng MRT-3

1 of 79