Alunan kay Yap: Ilantad mo ’emisaryo’ ng ABS-CBN!

Ayon kay dating DILG Secretary Raffy Alunan, dapat ibunyag ni ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Eric Yap ang umano’y emisaryo ng ABS-CBN na nanunuhol dito kundi isa lang itong black propaganda.

“Divulge who it was that you alleged was trying to bribe you. Why did you choose not to disclose that person’s identity?” usisa ni Alunan sa Facebook ngayong Huwebes.

“You’re a congressman. You’re expected to be lawful. Do not hide the identity of the alleged wrongdoer. Otherwise, your declaration is worthless and mere black propaganda,” aniya pa.