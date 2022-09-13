ALLTV namigay agad ng 2 bahay, lupa

Star studded nga ang pagbubukas ng ALLTV nitong Sept. 13. Bongga nga ang pasabog ni Toni Gonzaga na interview kay President Bongbong Marcos, ha!

At siyempre, hindi rin nagpatalbog ang ‘Wowowin’ ni Willie Revillame na dinagsa ng mga artista.

Happy nga ang mga Filipino viewer sa paandar sa soft launch ng ALLTV, ang premiere television station ng Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS).

At siyempre, tumutok talaga ang mga fan ni Willie pagpatak ng alas-12, ha! Masayang-masaya sila na makitang muli ang idolo nila sa telebisyon.

Na sinundan agad ni multi-media star Toni, na `yun nga, tinutukan ng mamamayan ang rason ng pag-iyak ni President Bongbong sa chikahan nila.

At super bongga, dahil ang ALLTV ay namigay agad ng dalawang unit mula Bria and Lumina sa pamamagitan ng ‘Wowowin’ ni Willie.

To add more fun and excitement, there will be a variety of extravagant dance show and song numbers, in addition to cash and big prizes which will also be given every hour to lucky television viewers.

“ALLTV is for the Filipino viewers. Gusto natin masaya lahat ng viewers natin. Saya All. We have prepared an exciting and breathtaking show for all of you,” sabi ni AMBS President Maribeth Tolentino.

“We have outlined programs that will give the Filipinos a new TV experience,” dugtong na chika pa niya.

AMBS, which runs ALLTV, is under the Prime Assets Ventures, Inc. led by businessman Manuel Paolo Villar.

Revillame joins showbiz couple, Gonzaga and multi-awarded director/script writer/producer Paul Soriano, and accomplished theater, TV and movie actress, Ciara Sotto, and TV host/endorser Mariel Rodriguez as contract stars of the new TV network.

ALLTV also signed a content license agreement with CNN Philippines for news content.

ALLTV airs on Channel 2 on free TV and Planet Cable; Channel 35 on Cignal TV and Sky Cable, Channel 32 on GSAT, Channel 23 on Cablelink, and Channel 2 on other cable TV providers. (Dondon Sermino)