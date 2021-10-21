Alkhaldi pokus sa SEA Games

TUTOK sa 31st Southeast Asian Games sa Hanoi, Vietnam na gaganapin sa susunod na taon si two-time Olympic swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi.

Ngayong may pandemya, batid ni Alkhaldi ang hirap sa pag-eensayo at pagsali sa mga kumpetisyon kaya pokus muna ito sa darating na SEA Games.

“Bihira lang kami maka-compete and nagte-training kasi ako mag-isa, halos lahat ng member ng national team namin ay foreign, so mag-isa lang ako nagte-train pero kapag permitted ng restriction may kasama akong coach. So ang pinaka-goal ko lang muna ngayon is SEA Games for next year kasi one at a time, mahirap mag-training dito sa Philippines. Minsan pwede [mag-train], minsan hindi,” lahad ni Alkhaldi sa TabloIds Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) “Usapang Sports on Air” via Zoom nitong Huwebes.

Ayon kay Alkhaldi, mula sa weekly public service program suportado ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) at Games at Amusement Board (GAB), babawasan nito ang kanyang event sa darating na biennial meet kumpara sa sinalihan nito sa 2019 edition ng SEA Games dahil sa on and off training.

Nitong Hunyo, sumubok ang 28-year-old swimmer na mag-qualify sa isang Olympic qualifier para sa 2020 Tokyo Olympics ngunit kinapos na masungkit ang kanyang Olympic Games slot.

“Of course, I was disappointed but it was actually, kung titignan mo with the restrictions and I was here in the Philippines the whole time, mahirap talaga to be able to be at that level where I used to be with the restrictions going on and off,” saad ni Alkhaldi. (Janiel Abby Toralba)