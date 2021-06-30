Alkhaldi bigo sa Italy OQT

INALAT sa 58th International Trophy Settecolli, isang Tokyo Olympics qualifier, sa Rome, Italy si Pinay swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi.

Tumapos ang 2012 at 2016 Olympian sa ika-31 puwesto sa 50m women’s butterfly event na may oras na 27.78 segundo, ika-32 sa 50 women’s freestyle matapos magtala ng 26.38 segundo at ika-44 para sa 50m backstroke makaraang magtala ng oras na 30.73 segundo.

“This last weekend I raced at my first ever swim competition since December 2019. Regardless of the numerous lockdowns Manila had, I believed I was capable of achieving what I set out to achieve… but sadly, it did not go the way I thought it would. I’m really bummed because I did try… mapa ecq, mecq, gcq that didn’t stop me, I always had a back up to the back up plan,” sey ni Alkhaldi sa kanyang Instagram post.

“My close friends know I’m very hard on myself and I don’t like to make excuses, so this was no exception… but this time I feel a little proud (& I don’t usually feel proud of myself) I came to Rome to compete when 2 months ago during ecq # 2/3?? I didn’t even think I will be able to compete at all this year. Looking back I was so determined & motivated it was amazing how much I believed in myself haha… well if you don’t believe in yourself, then who will?”

Ayon pa kay Alkaldi, “I’m still grateful for the talent & heart God has given me and all the opportunities that come with it, I’ll go where He leads me. Thank you @phil.sportscommission for giving me a chance to go out there and try… and that was all I really wanted,” aniya. (Janiel Abby Toralba)