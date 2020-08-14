Alex minura ang impostora

Tinawag na ‘hype’ o ‘hayup’ ni Alex Gonzaga ang impostor na gumagamit ng kanyang pangalan at nakikisawsaw sa mga live streaming sa YouTube.

Minura ni Alex ang poser sa kanyang Instagram kasabay ng paalala niya sa kanyang mga supporter na huwag maniwala rito.

“Hi netizens! Wazap yow! I have been receiving reports about me joining YouTube livestreams. There are several YouTube contents and Facebook posts of me leaving comments on the said videos. Please be aware that this is not my doing. Poser accounts are using my name and profile photo to comment on these livestreams. While I have been and always will be in full-support of small and starting YouTubers, it is best if we verify these interactions first. This is just to be clear in case the poser will do anything in the future that may cause drama and damage to our fellow youtubers. God bless and sa poser ko hype ka!” sey ni Alex. (Rey Pumaloy)