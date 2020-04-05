Alex Gonzaga nag-sorry sa pagpapakalat ng fake news

Binuweltahan ng mga netizen si Alex Gonzaga dahil sa maling panagawan nito sa pag-iingat sa COVID-19. Hindi pinalagpas ng mga netizen si Alex at kinastigo talaga ang tweet niya sa panghihikayat na mag-bulk buying na sa mga grocery store ang mga ito, dahil doon nga raw ang malaking tsansa na mahawaan ng nakakamatay na virus.

Heto nga kasi ang tweet ni Alex na burado na ngayon:

“So far ang trend sa hospital now is sa grocery nakukuha ang COVID-19, so if kayang mag-buy, yun na yung gagawin. Then paki-disinfect mga nabili delata etc. 1:9 ratio chlorox na water. 1 cup chlorox 9 cups water. Paki-share na lang.”

At heto nga ang paalala naman ng Philippine General Hospital tungkol sa naturang panawagan.

“PGH ADVISORY re: Social Media Rumors, released April 2020, 10 PM.

“In response to circulating rumors in social media, the Philippine General Hospital would like to inform the public that there is no such observed trend with our admitted COVID-19 (+) patients acquiring the illness from groceries.

“We encourage everyone to verify posts in social media and believe only ones shared from official channels.

“Lastly, we continue to remind the public to stay vigilant and consistently practice the following:

1. Social distancing

2. Frequent handwashing

3. Applying alcohol to hands immediately after touching potentially contaminated items (eg. Door knobs, peso bills, telephones. Computer keyboards, elevator buttons, ATM machines, grocery items, etc.)

4. Refraining from touching the face at all times.”

Heto nga ang sunod-sunod na bira kay Alex:

@sayperjude: “Hello @MsCathyGonzaga, you have 2M++ followers, I hope before you post something that has been forwarded to you, you may want to consider the ff:

1. Contemplate on the msg first

2. If you don’t understand, try to ask

3. Or verify the info first.

“YOU’RE NOT HELPING SA TOTOO LANG.”

Humingi naman ng paumanhin si Alex sa kanyang pagkakamali.

“Hi yes, Sorry! I deleted it na! It was forwarded kasi from a friend na may contact sa doctors. Pasensya.”

Pero, hindi pa rin siya tinigila ng iba:

@dokleng: “A little knowledge with a 2.4m followers is a dangerous thing.”

@doiscastro: “Uh…Wag kasi bida bida lagi girl, Verify info before you post. Buti sana kung galing sa doctor. Sa lawak ng reach mo, imagine the number of people na napahamak mo.”

@edericcapaooo: “Fact check kasi muna te. Di porket may contact yung friend mo sa doctor ee real statement na yun. Prudence is a must.”

Sa totoo lang, puwedeng makasuhan si Alex dahil sa fake news na ito.

Ang advisory ng PGH ang makikita ngayon sa Twitter ni Alex. (Rey Pumaloy)