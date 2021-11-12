Alert level 4 itinaas sa Pinoy kontra Ethiopia

ITINAAS ng Department of Foreign Affairs sa Alert Level 4 ang sitwasyon sa Ethiopia kasunod ng patuloy na gulo sa Tigray at katabing mga rehiyon nito.

Sa pahayag, inabisuhan ng DFA ang lahat ng mga Pinoy laban sa pagpunta sa Ethiopia sa panahong ito dahil sa patuloy at lumalalang sitwasyon ngayon doon.

“Filipinos who are in the country where Alert Level 4 is in effect are advised to restrict non- essential movements, avoid public places, and immediately prepare for evacuation,” sinabi ng DFA.

Sa ilalim nitong alert level, ang national government ay magsasagawa ng mandatory evacuation procedures. (Kiko Cueto)