Aldin ‘nilatigo’ ng indefinite ban

PINATAWAN ng indefinite ban ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Board of Trustees si basketball tactician Aldin Ayo matapos ang kontrobersyal na bubble training ng UST Growling Tigers sa Sorsogon.

Ayon sa nilabas na pahayag ng UAAP nitong Miyerkoles, “after a thorough deliberation, the UAAP BOT ratified the decision of the (Board of Managing Directors) BMD to ban coach Aldin Ayo indefinitely from participating, in any capacity, in all UAAP events and UAAP sanctioned-acitivities.”

“The ban is based on the UST report that showed Ayo endangering the health and well-being of the student athletes under his charge when he conducted the training during a government-declared state of public emergency intended to arrest the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“The UAAP notes that the Commission on Higher Education will conduct an investigation on possible violations by UST and other individuals who may also be liable in the conduct of the activity. The association will follow these developments before discussing the next action on the case,” dagdag pa ng naturang UAAP statement.

Kamakailan ay nagbitiw na si Ayo sa kanyang pwesto bilang head coach ng Growling Tigers. (JAToralba)