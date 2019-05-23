Alden pinuri sa pagtulong sa matandang Hapon

Humamig ng papuri, pagsamba si Alden Richards dahil sa ipinost niya sa kanyang I­nstagram account. Makikita sa IG ni Alden ang photo na may kasama siyang isang matandang Hapon.

“I bought a handmade whistle from this old man I met in Nikko, Japan. He said he needed the money to pay for his rent and food.

“A little act of kindness goes a long way so let’s pay it forward and take care of each other. #throwbackthursday,” caption ni Alden.

Matagal na ngang nababalita ang kabaitan ni A­lden. Maraming Pilipino na siyang natulungan, na hindi niya pinagsabi. Pero, kaaliw na hanggang sa ibang bansa ay pinaninindigan niya ang pagiging mabait.

Kaya puring-puriNsiya ng mga netizen:

yengflor:N“Yep that’s what we need in this world.”

earlorcajo: “Bait naman ni idol kahit pagdating niya sa EB ehhh nagdala pa ng pasalubong sa mga dabarkads.”

theresaemot: “Ur so kind sir Alden God bless u always.”

ozhtim1: “T’was something to admire, praise & appreciate u as always @aldenrichards02 . You really have a good heart. God bless ur generosity, love & kindness. You’re such an inspiration to everyone.”

jocelynblanza: “God bless your heart and soul Alden.”

Well… (Dondon S­ermino)