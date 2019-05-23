Alden pinuri sa pagtulong sa matandang Hapon
Humamig ng papuri, pagsamba si Alden Richards dahil sa ipinost niya sa kanyang Instagram account. Makikita sa IG ni Alden ang photo na may kasama siyang isang matandang Hapon.
“I bought a handmade whistle from this old man I met in Nikko, Japan. He said he needed the money to pay for his rent and food.
“A little act of kindness goes a long way so let’s pay it forward and take care of each other. #throwbackthursday,” caption ni Alden.
Matagal na ngang nababalita ang kabaitan ni Alden. Maraming Pilipino na siyang natulungan, na hindi niya pinagsabi. Pero, kaaliw na hanggang sa ibang bansa ay pinaninindigan niya ang pagiging mabait.
Kaya puring-puriNsiya ng mga netizen:
yengflor:N“Yep that’s what we need in this world.”
earlorcajo: “Bait naman ni idol kahit pagdating niya sa EB ehhh nagdala pa ng pasalubong sa mga dabarkads.”
theresaemot: “Ur so kind sir Alden God bless u always.”
ozhtim1: “T’was something to admire, praise & appreciate u as always @aldenrichards02 . You really have a good heart. God bless ur generosity, love & kindness. You’re such an inspiration to everyone.”
jocelynblanza: “God bless your heart and soul Alden.”
