Albay titser bumida sa NatGeo

Pinarangalan ng 2021 National Geographic (NatGeo) Awards ang isang guro sa Albay Central School (ACS) dahil sa ginawang “A Call to Solution: Goals for Environmental Oversight” na isang digital storytelling and geocaching.

Ito ay kinilalang si Ranielle Navarro, 29-anyos, ACS Teacher III at naging Certified NatGeo Educator na sinanay at nagturo sa mga mag-aaral na nais maging scientist at journalist.

Ang kanyang digital storytelling and geocaching ay pinondohan ng NatGeo, kasabay ng pamamahagi ng 10 computer tablets sa ACS bilang bahagi ng kanyang proyekto.

Taglay ng mga gadgets ang software app na Marine Debris Tracker App. na isang user-friendly platform na makapagtuturo sa mga bata ng environmental education sa kabila ng kawalan ng signal sa mga lugar.

“As educators, it is important that we create learning opportunities for our learners despite the limitations we have. I saw the remote learning setting as an opportunity to make our learners explore their community as a laboratory for learning using geocaching and digital storytelling. Through the ACS GEO project, we were able to continue to develop our learners in becoming global citizens and environmental leaders despite the hurdles of this pandemic,” ayon sa Facebook post ni Navarro. (Vick Aquino)