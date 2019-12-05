Alan tinusta sa ‘lutong kaldero’ award

UMUSOK ang social media sa nakuhang award ng Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) na pinamumunuan ni House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, bilang ‘Best SEA Games Organizer’ ng Sports Industry Award Asia.

Iisa ang tinutumbok ng mga komento sa naturang award ng Phisgoc ni Cayetano — luto!

Natuklasan ng mga netizen na ang Phisgoc ay tumutulong din sa SPIA.

“Congratulating oneself. Phisgoc supported and endorsed the Sports Industry Award, and the Phisgoc leads the speakers and judges,” komento ni Tonyo Cruz sa Twitter.

“Congratulations, Phisgoc, for being the “Best SEA Games Organi­zer” out of the one main organization behind the only SEA Games happening right now. Phisgoc is rank 1 out of 1! (This award is sponsored by Phisgoc),” banat naman ng isang netizen.

“Ang husay ni Cayetano magpaikot ng tao!!! He is the judge and head of Phisgoc, and Phisgoc supports the Sports Industry awards who gave him the award, so basically, he awarded himself!! To become the “Best SEA Games organizer!!!!! Uto-uto naman kayo HAHAHAHA,” li­tanya naman ng isang Jameyla Ma.

Ayon naman sa esquiremag.ph, walang binibigay na award ang SPIA para sa kategoryang ‘Best SEA Games Organizer’.

Kung kuwalipikado man ang Phisgoc sa award, dapat ay sa kategor­yang ‘Best International Sporting Event of the Year’ pero may nanalo na sa nasabing award. Ito ay ang Rugby World Cup 2019 (Gold Award), Formula 1 Rolex Australia Grand Prix 2019 (Silver Award) at 2019 AFC Asian Cup (Bronze award).

Ang award na binigay ni SPIA COO Eric Gottschalk ay maaaring citation lamang kay Cayetano dahil sa kontribusyon nito sa sports.

Matatandaang unang nabatikos ang pagho-host ng Pilipinas sa 30th SEA Games dahil sa P55 milyong stadium cauldron sa New Clark City na binansagang ‘kalderong ginto.