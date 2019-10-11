Aktibistang Pinoy minaltrato sa US

ISANG Pinoy na human rights activist ang dinakip matapos itong ­lumapag sa San Francisco International Airport (SFO) kahit pa mayroon itong multiple entry visa na 10 taon ang validity.

At dahil ayaw ilabas ang record ng detention sa nasabing Pinoy, sasampahan ng kaso ng isang samahan ng mga abogado ang US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) dahil sa napaulat na pagmamalatrato kay Jerome Aba.

Kakastiguhin ng National Lawyers Guild San Francisco Bay Area Chapter (NLGSF) ang mga nasabing ahensiya sa ilalim ng Freedom of ­Information (FOIA). Noong Abril 17 nang nakaraang taon ay hinarang si Aba, na pumunta sa US para sa isang speaking tour tungkol sa mga umano’y kalupitan sa panahon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Saad ni Aba, siya ay na-torture sa pagkakulong ng 28 oras, pinaghubad umano siya at tinapatan ng industrial­ fan habang ini-interrogate bago pinabalik sa Pilipinas.

“The events surrounding CBP’s treatment of Mr. Aba is a matter of serious public concern. FOIA exists so that agencies such as DHS andCBP operate transparently. This lawsuit was necessary because DHS and CBP haverefused to comply with FOIA in response to NLGSF’s requests,” ayon sa statement ni Abenicio Cisneros, ang counsel ng NLGSF.

­(Ray Mark Patriarca)