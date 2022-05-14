Ako Bicol Rep Co bagong pinuno ng party-list

Inihalal ng mga miyembro ng Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc. (PCFI) bilang pangulo nito si Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co.

“With Rep. Co leading our coalition, we are one in the belief that the party-list representatives will unite as a solid group and a potent bloc in Congress – a move necessary to push for advocacies that our respective constituents expect from us,” nakasaad sa manifesto sa paghalal kay Co.

Si Deputy Speaker at 1-Pacman Party-list Rep. MikeeRomero ang pangulo ng PCFI sa 18th Congress.

Samantala, lalo pang lumakas ang puwersa ng sumusuporta sapagiging speaker ni reelected Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Kahapon ay nagpulong at naglabas ng manipesto ang PCFI upang suportahan ang pagiging Speaker ni Romualdez sa 19th Congress.

“We recognize the vital role played by Rep. Martin Romualdez, in his capacity as House Majority Leader for three years, in making the 18th Congress one of the most productive ever. His work ethic and proven ability as consensus builder enabled the House of Representatives to enact important pieces of legislation that shielded our economy and our people from the devastating effects of a global pandemic,” sabi ng manifesto.

Naniniwala umano ang PCFI sa kakayanan ni Romualdez napag-isahin ang Kongreso lalo at maganda ang ipinakita nitobilang majority leader sa papatapos na 18th Congress.

“We also issue this statement to pledge our commitment in support of the legislative agenda to be presented by President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos, Jr. in the opening of the 19th Congress on the fourth Monday of July this year,” sabi pa sa manipesto.(Billy Begas)