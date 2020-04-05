Ako Bicol Party-list sumaklolo sa mga stranded

Sinaklolohan ng Ako Bicol Party-list ang 43 Bicolano na pansamantalang nanunuluyan sa Redemptorist Church sa Baclaran, Parañaque City matapos ma-stranded dahil sa pinatupad na Luzon-wide lockdown bunsod ng coronavirus outbreak.

Personal na pinamahagi ni Rep. Zaldy Co ang mga kahon na naglalaman ng COVID-19 test kits, de-latang pagkain, instant noodles at limang sako ng bigas sa mga stranded na manggagawa.

Bukod sa relief goods, binigyan din sila ng financial assistance mula sa Ako Bicol Party-list

“The rapid test kits we provided will be used for monitoring purposes should any of the workers display symptoms of COVID-19 infection. It will also be used as a diagnostic tool in support of their request for health clearance before they are conditionally allowed to go home to Bicol,” paliwanag ni Co.

Nagpasalamat din ang kongresista sa Redemptorist Church dahil sa pagbubukas ng kanilang pintuan para sa mga Pilipinong walang masilungan.

Bilang pasasalamat, nagbigay din ng financial assistance si Co sa simbahan bilang pansuporta sa kanilang social welfare program.

Sa kanyang pagharap sa mga stranded na Bicolano, sinabi ni Co na gagawa ng paraan ang AKB upang mahanapan sila ng matitirahan habang umiiral pa ang enhanced community quarantine. Ang party-list na rin ang mangangasiwa sa kanilang paglipat alinsunod sa protocol ng Department of Health at Inter-Agency Task Force.

Bukod sa mga standed na Bicolano, nagbigay na rin ng tulong ang party-list sa national at local government

“In times of crises, especially when our enemies are literally unknown and unseen, we’re duty-bound to provide our people with immediate and proactive response, while ensuring that no one is left behind, especially the most vulnerable, the poor, the marginalized,” katuwiran ni Co.