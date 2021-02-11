Air Supply bilib sa mga Pinoy singer

Mas mahusay kumanta ang mga Pilipino kaysa sa karamihan sa mga tao sa mundo.

Sabi ito ni Air Supply lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock sa isang online media conference kasama si actor-singer Iñigo Pascual, Huwebes.

“I think every Filipino can sing better than most people in the world and I’m not being silly. That’s a fact,” sey ni Russell.

“Sometimes, they’re louder than we are, which is also a great thing,” aniya pa na tungkol sa pagkanta ng mga Pinoy concertgoer.

Kinilala pa ni Graham Russell, songwriter at gitarista ng Air Supply, ang talento ng mga musikerong Pinoy.

“The Filipinos are very emotional people, very passionate. And a lot of them are great singers. There are some great singers. A lot of them are musicians so they respect great songs,” ani Graham.

Magugunitang may song cover si Pascual ng kantang “All Out of Love” ng nasabing soft rock duo. (Riley Cea)