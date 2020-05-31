Ahomiro bumahagi sa pag-aabot PPE

Nagkaroon ng mga fund raising drive ang Volleyball Community upang makatulong sa mga taong naapektuhan ng Covid-19 pandemic.

Sa nakaraang buwan isinagawa ang #CaringForAll: Down The Line, We Are One para magbigay ng tulong, habang nitong Biyernes namahagi ang VCGB PH ng 200 care packs sa mga volleyball personnel sa Metro Manila.

Nais pa ng grupo na makalikom ng funds para ibigay sa naman iba pang volleyball personnel families na naapektuhan din ng postponement at cancellation ng volleyball leagues sa Metro Manila.

Kasama si Philippine SuperLiga (PSL) at Premier Volleyball League (PVL) veteran Kiwi Amy Ahomiro sa nag-deliver ng PPEs sa Philippine Army headquarter sa Taguig.

“We wanted to reach out and help our volleyball personnel and staff and all those who made our games possible – bouncers, ball retrievers, referees, technicians all those whose livelihoods have been threatened due to Covid-19 so we came up with the idea of putting up the Serve As Variety Show. All proceeds will go to the care packages for their families,” salaysay ni Ahomiro. (Elech Dawa)